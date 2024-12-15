UN General Assembly Passes Resolutions Regarding Ceasefire Support In Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United Nations General Assembly passed two key resolutions yesterday with majority support, reaffirming the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Azernews reports, citing middleeastmonitor that the resolution titled“Supporting the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” garnered 159 votes in favour, with nine countries opposing and 11 abstaining.

Meanwhile, the resolution“Demand for ceasefire in Gaza” was backed by 158 countries, with nine objections and 13 abstentions.

Argentina, Israel and the US were among the countries that voted against both resolutions.

In response, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed gratitude to the nations that sponsored, supported and voted for the resolutions. It emphasised that this support underscores a commitment to the United Nations Charter, principles of justice, human rights and international law.

The ministry highlighted that the renewed backing for UNRWA sends a strong message about the agency's critical role in delivering essential services to Palestinian refugees, safeguarding their rights, and promoting regional stability.

That resolution demands that Israel respect UNRWA's mandate and calls on the Israeli government“to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and uphold its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip.”

The votes followed two days of speeches at the United Nations, where speakers called for an end to Israel's ongoing military onslaught in Gaza, which has killed over 44,800 people, mostly women and children, and now faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 44,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injured over 106,200 others.