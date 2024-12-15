UN General Assembly Passes Resolutions Regarding Ceasefire Support In Gaza
Date
12/15/2024 2:14:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The United Nations General Assembly passed two key resolutions
yesterday with majority support, reaffirming the mandate of the
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in
the Near East (UNRWA) and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Azernews reports, citing middleeastmonitor that the
resolution titled“Supporting the mandate of the United Nations
Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East”
garnered 159 votes in favour, with nine countries opposing and 11
abstaining.
Meanwhile, the resolution“Demand for ceasefire in Gaza” was
backed by 158 countries, with nine objections and 13
abstentions.
Argentina, Israel and the US were among the countries that voted
against both resolutions.
In response, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Expatriates expressed gratitude to the nations that sponsored,
supported and voted for the resolutions. It emphasised that this
support underscores a commitment to the United Nations Charter,
principles of justice, human rights and international law.
The ministry highlighted that the renewed backing for UNRWA sends a
strong message about the agency's critical role in delivering
essential services to Palestinian refugees, safeguarding their
rights, and promoting regional stability.
That resolution demands that Israel respect UNRWA's mandate and
calls on the Israeli government“to abide by its international
obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and
uphold its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe
and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and
throughout the entire Gaza Strip.”
The votes followed two days of speeches at the United Nations,
where speakers called for an end to Israel's ongoing military
onslaught in Gaza, which has killed over 44,800 people, mostly
women and children, and now faces a genocide case at the
International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza, which has
claimed the lives of more than 44,800 Palestinians, predominantly
women and children, and injured over 106,200 others.
MENAFN15122024000195011045ID1108994081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.