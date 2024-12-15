Pakistani Drone With Narcotics Seized Near IB In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Pakistani drone carrying nearly half a kg of high-grade narcotic substance was seized by the Border Security Force near the International Border here, officials said on Sunday.
The quadcopter entered India from across the border and was seized from the Chinaz Border Outpost area in the Arnia sector late Saturday, they said.
Confirming the recovery, a BSF spokesperson said a smuggling attempt was foiled by the alert troops with the successful interception of the Pakistani drone along with 495 grams of narcotic substance at 8.10 pm on Saturday.
“The relentless dedication and sharp vigil of BSF Jammu personnel have once again defeated the nefarious design of anti-national elements, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation's security,” the official said in a statement.
