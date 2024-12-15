European experts urge EU to take action in Syria and strengthen ties with Türkiye for regional stability

(MENAFN) European specialists call on that the EU have to take a real action in finishing Syria’s disaster and reinforce relationship with Türkiye to avoid risks to both Europe and the Middle East.



Velina Tchakarova, founder of FACE and a geopolitical strategist, cited that the current phone call among EU Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen and Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the significance of Syria’s lands integrity and the protection of civilians.



She called on the EU to take actions and actively form the circumstances on the ground.



"The EU risks becoming a passive observer again," Tchakarova said to Anadolu. "As von der Leyen and Erdogan meet next week, the EU must focus on concrete actions aligned with shared goals to stabilize the region through EU-Türkiye cooperation."



The geopolitical strategist emphasized the necessity to stand by institutions for the safe return of immigrants Syrians. EU Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen will go to Türkiye next week to talk about the changes in Syria.



