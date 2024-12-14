(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tv and movie merchandise size is estimated to grow by USD 103.5 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global TV and movie merchandise market 2024-2028

1.1 Offline retail 1.2 Online retail



2.1 Apparel

2.2 Toys

2.3 Accessories

2.4 Video games 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The offline retail sector continues to be a significant player in the global TV and movie merchandise market. Consumers preferring a tactile shopping experience account for a substantial portion of sales. Offline retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores dominate merchandise sales. The benefits of offline retail include immediate product customization and inspection. Despite the revenue decline due to online shopping trends, retailers are expanding their physical stores in local and regional markets to boost customer participation. Additionally, the rise of personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets is fueling sales of photo products and merchandise. The supply chain network enhancements enable offline retail to act as a catalyst for market growth.

Analyst Review

The TV and movie merchandise market is a vibrant and expansive industry, encompassing a wide range of products that cater to fans of all ages. From toys and action figures to apparel, collectibles, comic books, and artwork, there's something for every fan. Home décor and accessories are also popular choices, allowing fans to bring the magic of their favorite shows and movies into their homes. Kids can enjoy dressed up in costumes or playing with video games, while licensed sellers offer official merchandise on both online shopping websites and offline retailers. The market is constantly expanding with e-commerce growth, ensuring fans have easy access to their desired products. Product quality, health, and environmental protection are increasingly important considerations, with some companies offering plant-based products and eco-friendly packaging. Movie/show scripts are also available for fans who want to delve deeper into their favorite stories.

Market Overview

The TV and movie merchandise market is a dynamic and expansive industry encompassing various product categories such as Toys, Apparel, Collectibles, Comic books, Action figures, Artwork, Home décor, Accessories, Video games, and more. Catering to both Kids and Adults, this marketplace thrives on the popularity of streaming services, social media, and ecommerce platforms. Nostalgia-driven merchandise continues to be in high demand, fueled by the collectibles market and fans' desire for authenticity. Counterfeiting poses a challenge, while marketing costs remain high. Costumes, movie/show scripts, and licensed sellers are integral components, with online shopping websites and offline retailers catering to diverse purchasing habits. Fan interaction, celebrity endorsement, and community engagement drive sales, but oversaturation, storage constraints, and preservation requirements are challenges. Authenticity skepticism, viral sensations, and cultural phenomena influence buying trends, with collectors embracing e-commerce expansion and prioritizing product quality, health, and environmental protection. Smart home products, wearables, and fast delivery options further enhance the shopping experience.

