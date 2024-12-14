I 91 SB MM 31

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-91 Southbound is down to 1 lane in the area of mile marker 31 due to a TT Unit Fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Christina LeTourneau

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

