I 91 SB MM 31

Date
12/14/2024 3:30:56 PM
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I-91 Southbound is down to 1 lane in the area of mile marker 31 due to a TT Unit Fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Christina LeTourneau
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
