Over 100 Mps Support Ruhullah's Impeachment Motion Against HC Judge
Date
12/14/2024 3:13:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – National conference (NC) MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday said he has submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to bring an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav for his remarks at a VHP event.
“Submitted this impeachment motion today with signatures of more than 100 Hon'ble members of Parliament. I am thankful to them and feel assured that we still have people in the country who believe in unity, plurality, equality and all other values and spirit of the Constitution,” Ruhullah said in a post on X.
He expressed his gratitude to the political parties and his colleagues in Parliament who supported the notice.
“My thanks to @AITCofficial, @samajwadiparty for their unconditional support. I thank @INCIndia for letting their individual members decide out of their individual free will. I also thank @asadowaisi, @BhimArmyChief, Rajkumar ji, Mohibbullah sahab and Zia u Rahman sb for their support (sic),” Ruhullah said on the microblogging platform.
On December 10, Ruhullah had said he would move the notice for impeachment against Justice Yadav and needs the support of 100 MPs for the same.
Addressing a provincial convention of the legal cell and high court unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on December 8, Justice Yadav said the main aim of a uniform civil code (UCC) is to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism. A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who questioned his presence at the VHP event and his reported statements, labelling those as“hate speech”.
|
