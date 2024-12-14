South Korean Parliament Votes To Impeach President Yun Seok-Yol

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The parliament of the Republic of Korea has voted to impeach President Yun Seok-yol, Azernews reports.

Speaker Woo Won-shik confirmed that 204 out of 300 deputies supported the impeachment, while 85 opposed, three abstained, and eight votes were invalid.

Following the vote, the Constitutional Court will review the impeachment and decide whether to confirm it or reinstate the president, a process that could take up to six months. President Yun has defended his actions, stating that he did not violate the law by obeying parliament's demand to lift martial law.

The opposition argues that there were no grounds for declaring martial law, which, according to the constitution, is only permitted in times of war, military conflict, or national disaster. Yun declared martial law on December 3, accusing the opposition of seditious activities, but was forced to lift it on December 4 after parliament passed a resolution demanding its removal.