South Korean Parliament Votes To Impeach President Yun Seok-Yol
12/14/2024 3:10:23 PM
The parliament of the Republic of Korea has voted to impeach
President Yun Seok-yol, Azernews reports.
Speaker Woo Won-shik confirmed that 204 out of 300 deputies
supported the impeachment, while 85 opposed, three abstained, and
eight votes were invalid.
Following the vote, the Constitutional Court will review the
impeachment and decide whether to confirm it or reinstate the
president, a process that could take up to six months. President
Yun has defended his actions, stating that he did not violate the
law by obeying parliament's demand to lift martial law.
The opposition argues that there were no grounds for declaring
martial law, which, according to the constitution, is only
permitted in times of war, military conflict, or national disaster.
Yun declared martial law on December 3, accusing the opposition of
seditious activities, but was forced to lift it on December 4 after
parliament passed a resolution demanding its removal.
