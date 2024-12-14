Zelensky: We Have Preliminary Data That Russians Have Begun Deploying North Korean Soldiers In Their Assaults

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there is preliminary evidence that the Russian has begun using a significant number of North Korean in their assaults in the Kursk region.

“Today, we already have preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults. A significant number of them. The Russians include them in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region. So far, only there. But we have information suggesting their use could extend to other parts of the frontline. There are also already noticeable losses in this category,” Zelensky said in his video address.



According to him, in essence, Moscow has dragged another state into this war, and“to the fullest extent possible”.

World has resources to help Ukraine:comments on Russian drone attack

“And if this is not escalation, then what is the escalation that so many have been talking about? It is Putin who is taking steps to extend and prolong this war. He is the one pushing away any possibility of peace. Moreover, he wants to create more problems for the world in Asia. This is why the Russians are training North Korea in modern warfare,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that Moscow is ignoring the appeals of all countries, from China and Brazil to many others, about the need to do everything possible to de-escalate.

“Whenever there is no firm global response, Russia exacerbates the war. This has always been the case. We will defend ourselves, including against these North Koreans. And we will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war – to stop it decisively, with guaranteed peace,” the President said.

In his words, next week, there will be a discussion of joint efforts in Europe.“Sanctions against Russia, support for our defense, and investment in the collective defense of Europe, alongside strong diplomacy for peace – all of this must be expanded week by week, so that next year, together with our partners, we can achieve our main goal,” Zelensky stated.

As reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the command of North Korean army units in Russia has received orders to cooperate with neighboring Russian units engaged in combat operations in the Kursk region. Some of the DPRK troops are being secretly transported to the front line in civilian trucks that look like water trucks.