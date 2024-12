Russian Drone Attacks Ukrposhta Vehicle In Mykolaiv Region, Driver In Critical Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle with a drone in Mykolaiv region, leaving the driver seriously injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, Ukrinform reports.

"Russians used an FPV drone to attack Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district. They hit a Ukrposhta service vehicle," Kim noted.

According to him, the driver was in the attack and was hospitalized. His condition is critical.

As previously reported, four civilians were injured in Kherson due to shelling.