Ukraine Adds Over 860 MW Of Renewable Energy Capacity In Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between 2022 and 2024, Ukraine has commissioned over 860 MW of new capacities.

This was announced by Deputy of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk during the Energy Freedom by Energy Club meeting, according to the of Energy and Ukrinform.

Kolisnyk highlighted that a significant portion of renewable generation remains located in territories currently occupied by Russia.

He emphasized that the war had deprived Ukraine of much of its generation capacity, which now needs to be replaced with climate-neutral technologies.

The deputy minister outlined the future of Ukraine's energy sector as a mix of renewable energy sources, nuclear generation, modernized and efficient thermal generation, and distributed generation at local levels.

Ukraine's government has already adopted a National Renewable Energy Development Plan, targeting a 27% share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2030.

Several initiatives are planned to enhance renewable energy conditions, including: mechanisms to support renewable energy on competitive market terms, long-term direct power purchase agreements (PPAs) between renewable energy producers and consumers, and implementation of guarantees of origin for renewable electricity.

Kolisnyk stressed the importance of energy storage systems to improve the resilience of the energy grid. These systems help balance frequency and provide additional capacity during peak demand periods.

As reported by Ukrinform, in August, Ukraine's government approved the National Renewable Energy Action Plan through 2030, along with measures for its implementation. The plan includes pilot auctions for renewable energy production quotas, set to fully launch in 2025.