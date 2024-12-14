Minister Al-Huwailah: Continuing Efforts To Enhance Social Services For Citizens

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, on Saturday affirmed the dedication to enhance social services in Kuwait as her department marks 70th anniversary since its founding by the late Amir Abdullah Al-Salem in 1954.

Initially established as the Department of Social Affairs, it became a critical institution focusing on low-income families and individuals with special needs. In 1962, it was officially renamed from the Department of Social Affairs to the of Social Affairs and reverted to its current title after a reorganization in 2013.

Dr. Al-Huwailah highlighted the ministry's significant role in social development, particularly in rehabilitating individuals with special needs. Over the past 70 years, the ministry has achieved essential milestones through its dedicated staff, support from political leaders, and partnerships with various organizations, as it aims to align with Kuwait's developmental goals for a brighter future. (end)

