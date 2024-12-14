Ateco Pharma Egypt Explores Cooperation With US Embassy Delegation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ateco Pharma Egypt, a leading producer of intravenous solutions, hosted a high-level delegation from the US Embassy in Cairo to discuss potential collaboration, showcase its products, finalize export agreements, and bolster its reputation as a success story within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The US delegation included Scott Bozell, US Plenipotentiary for Commercial Affairs, and Harry Kriz, Deputy Director of USAID's Economic Growth Office, along with officials from the US Embassy's Office of Economic Affairs. Senior representatives from the SCZONE and Orascom Industrial Zones, including CEO Amr El-Batrik, also participated in the meeting.

Waheed Ateek, CEO of Ateco Pharma Egypt, emphasized that the visit highlighted the company's commitment to producing high-quality pharmaceutical products that cater to both local and international markets.“This visit reinforces Egypt's position as an industrial hub and a promising market for investments, particularly in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector,” Ateek remarked.

The American delegation conducted an in-depth inspection of Ateco Pharma's state-of-the-art facility in Ain Sokhna. Discussions focused on opportunities to export Ateco's products to the United States, marking a potential milestone in the company's expansion strategy. Ateek noted that the company had already successfully exported products to South American markets in 2023 and is actively pursuing growth through a comprehensive development plan.

Ateco Pharma has outlined ambitious plans for 2025 and 2026, including expanding production lines and introducing new products. This aligns with Egypt's national strategy to enhance vital industries such as the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Ateco Pharma Egypt factory in Ain Sokhna, the newest investment of the ATECO Group, represents a significant milestone for the company, which has been a key player in Egypt's industrial landscape since its establishment in 1985. The facility, spanning 20,000 square meters in the SCZONE, began production in late 2022 following an initial investment of over EGP 1bn in its first phase.

With its strategic location and focus on innovation, Ateco Pharma Egypt continues to solidify its role as a leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, while paving the way for further international collaborations and market expansions.



