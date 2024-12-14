(Video) U.S. Senators And Generals Advocate For Regime Change In Iran At Senate Gathering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- NCRIPARIS, FRANCE, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that on December 11, a bipartisan luncheon at the U.S. Senate brought together a distinguished assembly of lawmakers, diplomats, and military leaders to discuss the path to a free and democratic Iran.Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), delivered a compelling address, presenting the Iranian Resistance's comprehensive Ten-Point Plan for regime change and democratic reform.The event, set against the backdrop of transformative developments in the Middle East, including the fall of the Syrian dictatorship, underscored the critical importance of international solidarity in dismantling the oppressive regime in Tehran.The bipartisan nature of the gathering was highlighted by the presence of lawmakers such as Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Thom Tillis, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Senator Cory Booker, who reaffirmed the shared commitment across party lines to supporting the Iranian people. Military leaders including General Keith Kellogg and General Tod D.Wolters, alongside diplomats such as Ambassador Mohammed Al-Hadhrami and Ambassador Sam Brownback, echoed the urgency of robust U.S. policies to counter Tehran's destabilizing activities and empower its people. Their collective voices illustrated a unified front for advancing peace and freedom in the Middle East.Maryam Rajavi began by underscoring the clerical regime's weakening position, pointing to strategic defeats in Syria and setbacks for Hezbollah in Lebanon.“The world witnessed how Assad's heavily armed forces and tens of thousands of Quds Force proxies melted like snow under the summer sun,” she said, drawing a parallel to the potential collapse of the Revolutionary Guards in the face of nationwide uprisings in Iran.Describing the regime's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a“strategic loser,” Mrs. Rajavi criticized his turn to Middle East wars as a diversion from domestic crises.“Such wars are the last resort of dictatorships on the brink of collapse,” she remarked, asserting that the strategy had backfired and intensified the regime's vulnerabilities.Mrs. Rajavi called for a policy shift from appeasement to accountability, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the Iranian people's right to overthrow the regime. She stressed that“the correct and viable solution is the overthrow of this regime by the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance.”The NCRI President-elect highlighted the progress of the Resistance Units, which have carried out thousands of activities across Iran, despite severe repression. She also pointed to the issuance of death sentences for nine supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as evidence of the regime's fear of the resistance.Mrs. Rajavi detailed the NCRI's roadmap for regime change, which includes a provisional government to oversee free elections for a Constituent Assembly within six months of the regime's fall. She emphasized that“the existence of a competent alternative leaves no room for chaos,” adding that the NCRI's platform upholds equality, religious freedom, women's rights, and a non-nuclear Iran.Mrs. Rajavi's closing remarks highlighted the stakes for the international community:“The world must stand with the Iranian people and their fight for freedom. This is not just Iran's battle; it is a fight for justice, democracy, and peace.”Ambassador Marc Ginsberg opened by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to address the gathering. He highlighted the historical significance of the Edward M. Kennedy Caucus Room, recalling his years as Senator Kennedy's national security adviser and his lesson that“American foreign policy must be bipartisan, effective, and ensure success.”He reflected on the timing of the event:“No one could have predicted that it would occur against the backdrop of the toppling of the despised Assad dictatorship, an event that sets the stage for confronting the mullahs on their home turf.” This development, he said, signals a rare“inflection point” for change.Amb. Ginsberg described the regime in Tehran as weakened and incapable of providing for its own people.“Behind the feared facade of the Iranian dictatorship and its terror exporters lies a regime that is unable to provide any means to its own people and deny them the freedom that they deserve,” he stated.He emphasized the urgency for action:“We have stood still all far too long and let the mullahs get away with it.” He commended Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's leadership, calling it an inspiration and highlighting the role of her“Ten-Point Plan” in galvanizing opposition worldwide. Amb. Ginsberg noted,“Her commitment, her leadership, her dedication has galvanized a worldwide opposition into a major coalition that is determined to seize this moment.”Finally, he reiterated the importance of bipartisan support in Congress and acknowledged the immense suffering caused by the regime across the Middle East:“This damn regime has caused more damage to more people in the Middle East than anything that I can think of in centuries.” The former White House Middle East Adviser concluded with a call to action, urging the international community to join efforts to hold the regime accountable.Senator Thom Tillis commended the ambassadors, generals, and experts present for their contributions to the cause of a free Iran. He expressed gratitude for the gathering, calling it an opportunity to reaffirm the fight against tyranny.He criticized Iran's leaders for betraying the nation's rich heritage, stating:“The mullahs of the Iranian people today have destroyed a heritage of thousands of years of good, freedom-loving people.” Senator Tillis praised Mrs. Rajavi for her“decades of leadership, her vision for a peaceful transition that actually results in empowering the Iranian people.”Turning to recent developments in Syria, Senator Tillis stressed the significance of a strategic approach.“Syria represents a great opportunity, but we need to be patient, and we need to be strategic.” He warned of Iran's fallback strategy:“If it can't be on the forefront as they were with the Assad regime, then they'll just resort to the terrorist tactics that they've metastasized throughout the globe.”He urged stronger action:“This is not a time to accommodate Iran. This is time to step up the pressure.” He called for bipartisan support for Senate Resolution 599 and pledged his commitment to securing more cosponsors. Senator Tillis envisioned a“peaceful and democratic Iran” and expressed hope for a future where Iranians could celebrate their nation's freedom.Senator Jeanne Shaheen emphasized that Iran's leadership is showing clear signs of weakness, stating,“Iran has been dealt a significant blow. The leadership in the country is on their back feet.” She linked this to the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, describing it as a pivotal moment that exposes the fragility of Tehran's regional strategy.“The events in Syria demonstrate the fundamental weakness at the core of Iran's regional strategic policies,” she said.Drawing on her visit to Ashraf 3 in Albania, Shaheen praised the resilience of the Iranian Resistance. She noted,“The people of Ashraf 3, and the Iranian people overall, know firsthand the dedication and perseverance needed to stand up to autocracy.” She acknowledged the vision of a free Iran, adding,“They are looking to the opportunity when they can go back to a free Iran.”Shaheen underscored the importance of supporting the Iranian people's right to self-determination, urging,“We must invest in democracy, human rights, and justice. Let's continue to work on this. We have an opportunity, and we must take advantage of it.”Concluding her remarks, Shaheen called for collective action:“We stand with you, and we will continue to partner with you in this fight for freedom.”Senator Ted Cruz delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the collapse of the Iranian regime and the urgent need to reinstate the“Maximum Pressure” policy.He described Khamenei as a“theocratic, homicidal, genocidal lunatic.” Senator Cruz declared,“Bullies and tyrants do not respect weakness, but they only respect strength.”Looking ahead to the next administration, Senator Cruz stated,“On January 20th, we will return to a 'Maximum Pressure' policy,” vowing to enforce sanctions rigorously, shut down Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, and eliminate the regime's oil sales.He recounted his advocacy during the Trump administration, highlighting the success of ending Iran's oil waivers, which reduced its exports from one million barrels a day to 300,000 without raising global oil prices.He criticized the Biden administration's reversal, which allowed Iran's oil sales to surge to two million barrels daily, generating $100 billion to fund terrorism.Senator Cruz highlighted Tehran's regional proxies' vulnerabilities, stating,“Iran's proxies, from Hamas to Hezbollah to Bashar Assad in Syria, have all utterly collapsed.” He reaffirmed his call for regime change:“The Ayatollah will fall, the mullahs will fall, and we will see free and democratic elections in Iran.”In conclusion, Senator Cruz expressed hope and urgency, stating,“Freedom is coming, and it can come with a speed that can astonish almost everyone.Change is coming, and it is coming very soon.”Senator Cory Booker delivered an impassioned speech emphasizing the shared commitment to justice, democracy, and human rights in the face of the Iranian regime's oppression. He began by underscoring the global implications of the regime's actions:“What the Iranian people are suffering under an unjust regime that conducts horrific violence against its own people, that violates human rights and civil rights-is not just an Iranian problem; it is an American problem.”Highlighting the regime's destabilizing role in the Middle East, Senator Booker stated,“Iran is the number one exporter of global terrorism and violence. Their anti-democratic ideals destabilize the global order and threaten justice worldwide.” He called on the international community to recognize Iran as the principal disruptor in the region, describing it as“the real threat to the thriving of the Middle Eastern community.”A strong advocate for bipartisan action, Senator Booker praised efforts such as Senate Resolution 599, co-sponsored with Senators Tillis and Shaheen. He affirmed,“There is no separation between the parties when it comes to standing for justice for the Iranian people.”He also highlighted the critical need to protect Iranian dissidents, including those in Ashraf 3, stating,“We must work together to ensure their fundamental rights are upheld and respected.”Turning to Iran's nuclear ambitions, Senator Booker warned,“We must prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It could destabilize the global order and create untold crises.”Senator Booker closed with a powerful moral appeal, invoking shared human and religious values:“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. As long as I have breath in my body, I will stand with the Iranian people against repression and injustice, because my cause and their cause are the same.”General Keith Kellogg, former National Security Advisor to the US Vice President, delivered a compelling address on the necessity of applying unrelenting pressure on the Iranian regime. Drawing from decades of experience, Kellogg traced the failures of past U.S. policies and emphasized the need for decisive action moving forward.“We have consistently underestimated Iran for the last 45 years,” General Kellogg stated. He invoked the military strategist Sun Tzu to underscore the consequences of misunderstanding an adversary:“If you know yourself and you know the enemy, you will never be in peril.”Reflecting on past administrations, General Kellogg criticized bipartisan failures, citing the Clinton administration's belief in finding a“moderate mullah” and the Obama administration's nuclear agreement, which he described as a flawed strategy.“We thought they were developing a peaceful nuclear program,” he noted but pointed out that the regime is enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels.“When you get to 90%, you're at weapons-grade. Most peaceful uses of uranium enrich it between 5 and 6%,” he explained.General Kellogg highlighted the successes of the Trump administration's“Maximum Pressure” campaign, which drastically reduced Iran's oil exports from over two million barrels a day to just 400,000.“Their currency reserves fell to $4 billion,” he noted, emphasizing the effectiveness of economic sanctions.Turning to recent geopolitical developments, General Kellogg pointed to Syria's regime collapse and Russia's inability to respond effectively as evidence of shifting dynamics in the region.“The world is changing, and it's a change for the better,” he remarked, calling for sustained pressure on Iran politically, regionally, and collectively with allies.He concluded by highlighting the Iranian regime's inherent weaknesses.“They are a paper tiger,” he asserted. General Kellogg called for leveraging this moment to push the regime toward defeat.“This regime is tottering,” he said.“Constant pressure politically, economically, and through collective action is the path forward.”General James Jones expressed his commitment to supporting the Iranian Resistance, reflecting on his early experience as a special assistant to the Secretary of State during the fall of the Shah.He described witnessing“the failures of our policy” during that time, which he said led to“decades of oppression, terror, hatred, death, and destruction.” This experience solidified his dedication to addressing the Iranian regime's ongoing threat.General Jones highlighted the global stakes, pointing out that tyrannical regimes must not be allowed to succeed. He underscored the importance of U.S. resolve, stating,“The consequences of failure to stand up to this new alliance...are serious. We must prevail.”Addressing the Iranian regime's destabilizing role in the Middle East, General Jones referred to the regime as“the head of the snake,” behind groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. He noted recent developments, such as the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, as a demonstration that“change is possible in the Middle East.”General Jones rejected appeasement unequivocally, stating,“Appeasement does not work. Full stop. The Iranian regime does not do nuance.” He advocated for a renewed U.S. policy that combines sanctions with active support for the Iranian opposition.“Public-private partnerships will be critical,” he said, emphasizing the need for comprehensive planning for the post-regime period.He praised Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan, calling it“Jeffersonian in principle” and suggested it be part of a future constitution for Iran.“I propose that in the near future, Iranian people be given a book...Part 1: Mrs. Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan; Part 2: the new constitution of Iran,” he stated, presenting a vision for democratic governance.Concluding his remarks, General Jones called for educating the public about the NCRI, tightening sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and reaffirming the U.S. commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.“We must give hope to the Iranian people that change is coming,” he said.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: .To view the whole text, please use the link below.

