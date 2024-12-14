Premier League: Arsenal Fail To Break Robust Everton Defence In Goalless Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 14 (IANS) Everton secured a valuable point at the Emirates with a resilient 0-0 draw against Arsenal in what was a disappointing night for the Gunners. With Liverpool playing a draw against Fulham, this could have been the perfect chance for Mikel Arteta's men to close the gap but they could not break through Everton's robust defence.

It was a performance full of defensive resolve, with James Tarkowski, making his 100th appearance for the club, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford delivering standout displays.

Everton had a golden opportunity early in the first half when Abdoulaye Doucoure, receiving a perfectly weighted pass from Orel Mangala, hesitated just enough for Gabriel to make a crucial block. Arsenal responded with their own chances, including a missed opportunity by Odegaard, but the Toffees' defensive structure remained firm.

Pickford was especially important in the second half, pulling off a crucial save to deny Bukayo Saka's low shot. Despite Arsenal's dominance in possession, Everton remained compact, frustrating the hosts and threatening sporadically on the counter.

The second half saw Arsenal intensify their pressure, however, Everton held firm. The closest Arsenal came to breaking the deadlock was from a dangerous free-kick in the final minutes, but Kai Havertz could not get enough on the ball to direct it on target.

As the game ended in a draw, Everton will be pleased with their defensive performance, while Arsenal will rue missed chances. Both teams now look ahead to their next fixtures, with Everton preparing to face Chelsea at Goodison Park and Arsenal facing Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.