(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has dismissed claims by opposition that Western-backed forces are attempting a "regime change" in Serbia, stating that he has no intention of stepping down, unlike ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad. Vucic, who has maintained Serbia's neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and refused to join EU sanctions against Russia, addressed the protests in a post, asserting his commitment to serving the Serbian people and resisting foreign influence.



The president accused opposition protesters of being funded by external powers aiming to destabilize the country through "hybrid tactics." This comes amid growing pressure from the EU, which Serbia hopes to join, but has faced internal criticism over recent events, including a deadly train station tragedy in Novi Sad and opposition allegations regarding a controversial bridge project.



Vucic also warned that he would reveal the details of foreign financial involvement in attempts to undermine Serbia's sovereignty. Meanwhile, he was in Germany meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to promote a lithium mining project in Serbia, amid political turmoil in Germany related to its economic challenges, including sanctions on Russia and the costs of shifting to green energy.



