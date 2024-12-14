Bill Clinton places blame on ‘mainstream media’ for Hillary`s loss against Trump

(MENAFN) Former US President Bill Clinton has attributed his wife Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 presidential election to what he views as excessive focus on her email controversy. In an interview on MSNBC, Clinton discussed the "rage" he felt after the election, pointing to the mainstream media’s coverage of the email scandal as a key factor that hurt her campaign.



Clinton’s remarks were based on an excerpt from his book *Citizen: My Life After The White House*, where he reflects on the election and its aftermath. He criticized the media for making the email issue the primary focus, especially during the final stages of the race, overshadowing other crucial matters. The controversy stemmed from Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State, instead of a government-controlled system, between 2009 and 2013.



Clinton claimed the media blew the issue out of proportion, noting that, even though Russia was accused of meddling in the election by hacking Democratic emails, the real impact of the email scandal was exaggerated. He emphasized that, according to the Trump administration’s State Department, there was no evidence that Clinton sent or received classified emails on her personal device.



The former president also criticized the ongoing narrative about Russia's involvement in the election. For years, Democrats blamed Clinton's loss on alleged Russian interference, despite no conclusive evidence supporting claims of collusion between Donald Trump and Moscow. The FBI's investigation into Clinton’s email usage found that, although her actions were "extremely careless," there was no proof of foreign involvement in the matter.



This focus on the email scandal, Clinton argued, diverted attention from other issues and contributed to his wife's defeat in what he described as the "darkest election" in American history.



