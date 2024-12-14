The Reserve meeting next week will be the last straw for the US as investors await the central bank's instructions on interest rate decreases, according to a report.In the last week, the Composite crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time, marking yet another milestone for in a year that has seen the tech-heavy index grow 32 percent while the has increased roughly 27 percent, according to a news agency.Those gains have been bolstered by expectations that the Fed will lower interest rates. However, because of strong economic growth and sticky inflation, investors have tempered their forecasts on how aggressively policymakers will act next year, even if the central bank is predicted to cut borrowing costs by an additional 25 basis points next week.Because of this, bond yields—which are inversely correlated with Treasury prices—have increased in recent sessions. On Friday, the benchmark U.S. 10 years yield hit a three-week high of 4.38 percent.Even while equities have increased in value, the 10 years is getting close to the 4.5 percent line that some investors have identified as a possible trigger for more widespread market volatility.