Best Personal Data Removal Service (2025): Incogni Awarded By Expert Consumers

Top Personal Data Removal Service:

Incogni - a data privacy service that automatically removes personal information from online databases and public websites by sending requests to data brokers, empowering individuals to take control of their personal data





Complete Erasure: Automated Removal Requests for Full Data Deletion

By leveraging proprietary technology, Incogni scans the web-across social media and people search sites-to identify and remove sensitive personal information, offering users a seamless way to regain control over their privacy. The service begins with an initial scan of people search sites, typically completing the process within 14 days.

Once personal data is identified, Incogni automatically sends removal requests to data brokers, ensuring the elimination of personal records from their databases. To provide ongoing protection, it re-scans every 10 days and sends fresh requests to prevent the accumulation of new personal data.

Also, Incogni actively tracks and adds new data brokers and people search sites to its coverage list to continuously expand its scope, thus protecting more and more users. The service keeps users informed with regular progress reports, offering transparency and control over data removal efforts. The easy onboarding process allows users to create a profile and authorize Incogni to act on their behalf.





Expert Consumers commends Incogni for its commitment to safeguarding personal data and giving individuals the ability to protect their privacy in the digital age.





The Incogni Advantage

What sets Incogni apart is its automated system for removing personal data from the web. Using proprietary technology, it scans the internet to protect privacy. Moreover, the service offers tailored options for high-risk professions, provides real-time progress updates, and includes 24/7 emergency support.





Flexible and Affordable Privacy Protection Plans from Incogni

Incogni offers straightforward pricing plans designed to meet the privacy needs of individuals while accommodating different budgets. Users can choose between a monthly or yearly plan, both of which provide the same comprehensive suite of features aimed at protecting personal data from data brokers and people search sites.

Priced at $14.98 per month, the Monthly Plan is perfect for those who prefer flexibility. It includes automated removal of personal information from private data brokers and people search sites, advanced privacy coverage, and real-time progress tracking to keep users informed.

For users looking to maximize value, the Yearly Plan is available at a reduced rate of $7.49 per month, billed annually at $89.88. It includes the same robust features as the monthly plan but offers significant savings for a long-term commitment to privacy protection.

Both plans can be canceled at any time and include a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing users to try Incogni's features risk-free.





Protecting Data for Less

Incogni is running a limited-time sale with 58% off its privacy protection services. This discount allows users to access Incogni's automated data removal and privacy management tools at a significantly reduced price, providing an affordable way to protect personal information from data brokers and online threats.

For a more in-depth analysis, please visit the Expert Consumers website .





About Incogni

Founded in September 2021 by the Surfshark team, Incogni is driven by the belief that data privacy is a fundamental human right. The company was established in response to the unregulated data broker industry and aims to empower individuals by providing them with full control over their personal data online. Incogni offers a personal data removal service designed to automatically eliminate personal information from public websites and private databases. By sending requests to data brokers, the service helps users safeguard their privacy from unwanted calls, spam, and potential cybercrime threats.

The service targets individuals who are concerned about their privacy, particularly those dealing with the risks associated with widespread data collection. Incogni's platform utilizes automation to remove personal data from brokers in the US, EU, and Canada, while also leveraging legal frameworks like GDPR and CCPA to ensure that data brokers comply with removal requests. In addition to its core service, Incogni works with privacy advocacy groups and conducts research to promote awareness and improve privacy laws globally.

The team behind Incogni is made up of privacy advocates with a shared commitment to protecting sensitive information. The team includes experts in product management, marketing, design, engineering, and public relations, all working together to address the growing concerns about online privacy.





