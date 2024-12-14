Trump advices Mexico, Canada to become US sates

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has proposed that Mexico and Canada should become US states if they wish to continue receiving significant financial aid from Washington. In an interview with NBC News' *Meet the Press*, Trump reiterated his stance on tariffs, stating that the US subsidizes Mexico by nearly $300 billion and Canada by about $100 billion annually. He argued that if the US is going to subsidize these countries, they should consider joining the United States as states.



Earlier, Trump had raised a similar suggestion during a meeting with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago estate. After Trudeau voiced concerns about the economic impact of Trump’s proposed tariffs, the president-elect jokingly offered Canada the chance to avoid them by becoming the 51st US state, with Trudeau potentially serving as its governor. Trump further expanded on the idea, suggesting Canada could even be split into two states—one conservative and one liberal.



Trump also defended his tariff policy, explaining that they would serve as a bargaining tool to curb illegal immigration and stop the flow of fentanyl into the US. He emphasized that while tariffs could benefit the US economy by generating revenue, they must be used carefully and not recklessly.



