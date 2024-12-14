Trump`s Pentagon choice accuses media of orchestrating smear campaign to prevent his confirmation
Date
12/14/2024 10:43:32 AM
(MENAFN) Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for US Secretary of Defense, has accused the media of orchestrating a smear campaign to prevent his confirmation. The army veteran and television host has been subject to negative press coverage that questions his suitability for the role and his chances of Senate approval.
Among the accusations against Hegseth are allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct. In 2017, he was accused of raping a woman after a Republican convention in California. While Police investigated the claim, no charges were filed, and it was later reported that Hegseth settled with the woman in an undisclosed payment, with both parties signing a confidentiality agreement.
In a Fox News interview on Monday, Hegseth claimed that the left-wing media was attempting to stage a “show trial” to damage his reputation before Senate hearings. He described the media tactics as a smear campaign, involving anonymous sources, distortion of facts, and outright lies.
Hegseth also shared that Trump had encouraged him to keep fighting and to push for the necessary changes in the Department of Defense. Throughout his re-election campaign, Trump criticized the Democrats for undermining America’s global standing, pledging to restore the country’s strength under the motto of “peace through strength.”
Under the US Constitution, presidential appointments, including cabinet positions like Defense Secretary, must be confirmed by the Senate, which has historically approved most nominees.
MENAFN14122024000045015687ID1108992946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.