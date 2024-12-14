(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), warned that the West may attempt to provoke a global conflict centered in Eurasia in a bid to maintain its dominance, which he believes is rapidly fading. In an interview with *Razvedchik* magazine released on Tuesday, Naryshkin accused Western powers of refusing to accept the decline of their unchallenged global hegemony.



He argued that, despite this inevitable shift, the West might resort to extreme measures, including instigating a major war, as a strategy to resolve the ongoing economic crisis. According to Naryshkin, such a conflict would serve the interests of global capital, which has historically turned to war to overcome economic stagnation.



Naryshkin further criticized the West for its "colonial mindset" and "deep-rooted racism," suggesting that while the unipolar world is becoming obsolete, the West remains trapped by outdated attitudes. However, he expressed confidence that responsible global actors, who reject Western dominance, can prevent the world from descending into a new world war.



He also highlighted the West’s ongoing support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, viewing it as part of a strategy to weaken Russia through prolonged conflict. Naryshkin warned that once Ukraine is exhausted, Europe may be forced to continue the fight, a development that, rather than exhausting Russia, would lead to the West’s strategic defeat.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has long advocated for a multipolar world order, which he believes is already taking shape. Moscow sees the Ukraine conflict as part of a broader Western effort to contain Russia, particularly in light of NATO’s expansion towards Russia’s borders, which Moscow views as an existential threat.



