South Sudanese president dismisses top officials following shooting

(MENAFN) South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has dismissed several top officials, including the country’s military and chiefs, as well as the central bank governor. The decision, announced late Monday, follows rising tensions within the nation’s security forces.



Kiir appointed Paul Nang Majok as the new head of the defense forces, replacing General Santino Deng Wol, who was reassigned to the Defense as undersecretary. Abraham Peter Manyuat was named the new police inspector-general after the dismissal of Atem Marol Biar. Additionally, James Alic Garang was removed as governor of the central bank and replaced by Johnny Ohisa Damian, who had previously held the position from August 2022 to October 2023.



While the decrees did not provide specific reasons for the dismissals, sources cited by Reuters suggest that discontent within the military, including issues over unpaid salaries, may have played a role. South Sudan's economy, still recovering from a brutal five-year civil war, continues to struggle. The nation is facing economic challenges exacerbated by a ruptured oil pipeline in neighboring Sudan, which has significantly impacted government revenue.



The reshuffling comes less than a month after heavy gunfire erupted in the capital, Juba, involving the army and former national intelligence chief Akol Koor Kuc’s guards. Koor Kuc was dismissed by Kiir in early October and reportedly placed under house arrest. The new security appointments are seen as key figures from Kiir’s home state of Warrap in the Bahr el Ghazal region.



MENAFN14122024000045015687ID1108992943