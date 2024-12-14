PM Modi Lays Down 11 Duties To Achieve Developed India By 2047

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Highlighting the welfare initiatives of his government, Prime Narendra Modi laid down 11 duties and pledges for citizens, including zero tolerance for and an end to the dynastic system, to achieve a Developed India by 2047.

Speaking on the second day of debate on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, PM Modi hit out at the harm done to the spirit of the by dynastic politics, vowing to initiate at least one lakh youth, without any background, into to give“fresh energy” to the nation.

“It is our constitutional duty to rid the country of dynastic politics,” he said.

Highlighting that the saturation of all welfare schemes of the government is the true reflection of social justice and secularism, PM Modi said the duties and responsibilities of citizens are the soul of our civilisation.

He said the Constitution's spirit reflected by the words“We the people” is the soul of the mantra of 'Sab ka Vikas'.

Our commitment toward the Constitution should be strengthened in the 75th year of Independence and our duties should make us“Shreshtha Bharat”, he said.

For the future of the country and taking inspiration from the spirit of the Constitution, I want to lay down 11 Sankalp (duties or pledges for citizens), he said.

The 11 duties laid down by him included the stipulation for citizens and the government to follow their responsibility, equal development for all sections or 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', zero tolerance to corruption and the corrupt should be socially ostracised.

Enlisting the other duties, he said everybody should take pride in following the rules and regulations, taking pride in the country's heritage and ridding oneself of the colonial mindset.

Targeting Congress, the PM laid down the sixth pledge of freeing the country from the dynastic system.

His seventh pledge also was aimed at the Congress whose leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, carry copies of the Constitution as political platforms.“The seventh duty is respect for the Constitution and total ban on its use as a tool for political gains,” he said.

Opposition to the religion-based reservation and no tolerance for the removal of quotas was the PM's eighth pledge.

Promoting women-led development and nation-building through state building were his ninth and tenth Sankalp.

He ended with the 11th pledge that“Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat” should be the driving principle for all.