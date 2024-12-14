NFL Legend Randy Moss Opens Up About Cancer Battle In Emotional Video: 'I'm A Cancer Survivor'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pro Hall of Famer Randy Moss revealed on Friday (December 13) that he is recovering from cancer surgery and will soon begin radiation and chemotherapy. Moss shared the news during an Instagram Live appearance, disclosing that a cancerous mass was discovered in his bile duct between the pancreas and liver.

Moss, 47, said he was hospitalized for six days before being released on Friday following a successful six-hour surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina. He explained that the cancer was found during a procedure to place a stent into his liver on Thanksgiving.

"I didn't think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was," Moss shared. Despite the challenging news, Moss remained optimistic, stating, "I am a cancer survivor. Some trying times, but we made it through."

Moss has taken a leave of absence from his role as an NFL analyst for ESPN as he focuses on his health. Earlier this month, he shared on Instagram that he had been "battling something internal" and requested prayers from his fans.

Moss, widely celebrated for his illustrious NFL career, played for five teams during his 14-season career, most notably the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent the first seven years and returned briefly toward the end of his playing days.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed support, stating: "We love Randy and know our fan base feels the same way."

Randy Moss: Record-breaking career

Randy Moss, one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, is celebrated for his incredible career that spanned 14 seasons across multiple teams. Moss earned five of his six Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Minnesota Vikings from 1998 to 2004 and again in 2010. His performance with the Vikings also saw him record six of his 10 career 1,000-yard seasons. In 2018, Moss was honored with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, solidifying his legendary status in the sport.

Over the course of 218 career games, Moss made 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns, impressive numbers that place him among the NFL's all-time greats. His illustrious career saw him play for multiple franchises, including the Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010), and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss ranks second in the NFL in career touchdown receptions behind Jerry Rice, who has 197, and is fourth in receiving yardage. Additionally, he is 16th on the list for career receptions. Notably, his 23 receiving touchdowns during the 2007 season with the New England Patriots set an NFL record, a testament to his dominance on the field.