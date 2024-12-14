Aviz By Samaneh Ghasempour And Amir Ghasempour Wins Iron In A' Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Multifunctional Trolley Design Recognized for Excellence in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Aviz by Samaneh Ghasempour and Amir Ghasempour as a winner of the Iron A' Furniture Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Aviz within the furniture industry, positioning it as an exceptional example of innovative design. The A' Furniture Design Award is known for its rigorous selection process, and receiving this honor is a testament to the outstanding quality and creativity of the Aviz multifunctional trolley.The recognition of Aviz by the A' Furniture Design Award is not only significant for the designers but also holds relevance for the industry and potential customers. This innovative multifunctional trolley aligns with current trends in furniture design, which prioritize versatility, adaptability, and user-centric features. By receiving this award, Aviz demonstrates its ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers and sets a new standard for functionality and practicality in furniture design.Aviz stands out in the market due to its unique combination of lightweight fabric and expandable design. The use of fabric allows for seamless transitions in form, enhancing the trolley's adaptability to various locations and situations. The intelligent use of movable joint details enables easy assembly and disassembly on-site, making Aviz a practical solution for diverse user needs. The design's focus on multifunctionality and expandability sets it apart from competitors, offering a fresh perspective on what a trolley can be.Winning the Iron A' Furniture Design Award serves as a motivation for Samaneh Ghasempour, Amir Ghasempour, and the 3rd Skin Architects team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition may inspire future projects that prioritize innovation, functionality, and user experience. By showcasing the potential of multifunctional and adaptable design, Aviz has the potential to influence industry standards and encourage further exploration in this direction.Team MembersAviz was designed by Samaneh Ghasempour and Amir Ghasempour from 3rd Skin Architects. The project was curated by Elnaz Tehrani, with assistance from Atefeh Soleimani and Mahsa Elahi. Ehsan Tamrabadi and Yashar Abbasnejad served as technical product managers. The design was exhibited by Objet Design Consultancy and produced and sponsored by YAKS. Ali Yousefi acted as the marketing manager for the project.Interested parties may learn more about the design through neutral channels like designers at:About Objet Design ConsultancyObjet, as a design consultancy, aims to develop products and services for furniture and interior design manufacturers in collaboration with various stakeholders, such as Iranian designers, with a global market perspective. Objet offers a selective array of services in contemporary design, including research, project management, curatorial projects, and consultancy. Objet exhibitions serve as research-centric curatorial projects that present designs and foster a design community and effective communication among its members. The objective of Objet is to use objects as intermediaries for communication between Objet's audience and designers, with each exhibition focusing on presenting a standalone product without the need for any other necessary requirements.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties that meet professional and industrial requirements. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions to respective fields, showcasing the skill and dedication of their creators. Winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, providing a platform for designers and brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating participants to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

