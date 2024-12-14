Arcteryx Songtsam Linka By Kevin Chen Wins Iron In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arcteryx Songtsam Linka

Innovative Store Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Arcteryx Songtsam Linka by Kevin Chen as a winner of the Iron A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the design within the interior industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is particularly relevant to industry professionals and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing interior design standards and practices. Arcteryx Songtsam Linka stands out for its practical benefits, offering users a unique and innovative retail experience that seamlessly blends functionality and aesthetics.Arcteryx Songtsam Linka boasts a striking design that draws inspiration from the surrounding mountainous landscape of Shangri-La in Yunnan Province. The store incorporates localized materials that resonate with the community and reflect the local culture, while maintaining consistency with the global brand identity. The space effectively showcases Arcteryx's professional products and services, providing customers with a relaxing and satisfying experience that echoes the brand's outdoor ethos.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Kevin Chen and the Arcteryx team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award highlights the design's potential to inspire future trends and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and creativity within the field of interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kevin ChenKevin Chen is a talented designer from China who has made significant contributions to the field of interior design. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating innovative spaces, Chen has established himself as a respected figure in the industry. His work on the Arcteryx Songtsam Linka project showcases his ability to blend functionality, aesthetics, and cultural relevance into a cohesive and impactful design.About RNPRNP is a branding and design company that integrates brand strategy, retail strategy, and project implementation. Over the course of two decades, RNP has built partnerships and accumulated extensive project experience with the world's leading brands. Their team of professionals brings a unique perspective to projects, balancing business value with aesthetics. RNP's footprint spans the globe, reflecting their international expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, showcase creativity, and address real-world challenges through thoughtful execution.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By recognizing superior design capabilities and inspiring future trends, the A' Design Award aims to advance the interior design industry and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

