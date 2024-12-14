Constitution Is Basis Of Our Unity: PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Date
12/14/2024 10:12:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed India's journey since the adoption of the constitution in 1949 as“extraordinary”, asserting that the country's ancient Democratic roots have long been an inspiration for the world.
India is not only a big democracy but it is the mother of democracy, he said in the Lok Sabha replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.
Modi said India has resolved to become a developed country by 2047 and its unity is the biggest requirement to achieve the goal.
“Our Constitution is the basis of our unity,” he said.
Modi said India defied all apprehensions about its democratic future after independence and added its Constitution has brought the country to this stage today.
He paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution and the country's citizens for living up to the spirt of its makers.
Those involved in the making of the Constitution were well aware that India was not born in 1947 or turned democratic in 1950, he said, citing remarks of eminent personalities like Purushottam Das Tandon and Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
The women were given the voting rights by the Constitution, Modi said, adding the country is now seeing women-led development.
He lauded the parliamentarians for the unanimous passage of the law to give reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
