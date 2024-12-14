I-League 2024-25: Defences Reign Supreme In Shillong Lajong, Gokulam Kerala's Goalless Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Dec 14 (IANS) Hosts Shillong Lajong FC and Gokulam Kerala FC slugged it out in the middle for a goalless draw in the I-League 2024-25 at the SSA here on Saturday.

The draw, watched by 3,665 spectators from the stands, was Shillong Lajong's third clean sheet in a row. The point lifted them to fifth spot with six points from five games. For Gokulam, it was their third draw in four games. The Malabarians also have six points and are placed sixth, only behind Lajong on goal difference.

Nevertheless, it was a game in which both sides opened up, especially in the second half, in search of a goal that remained elusive despite desperate attempts. Several shots were taken at each other's goal; while some proved pretty wide of the target, both sides had their share of near misses in the 90-minute affair. It kept the two goalkeepers fairly busy and in the end, they emerged unscratched.

The home side, who pumped in eight goals against Rajasthan United in their previous outing on the same turf, found their goal-scoring ability completely dried up against a cautious Gokulam defence. Lajong's foreign recruits, Brazilian Daniel Gonçalves and Spanish Imanol Arana were active as usual but weren't allowed the space to do the manoeuvring.

While Lajong were keen to pick up their second consecutive win on home ground, equally desperate for a turnaround were the visitors. Gokulam, twice champions, are not experiencing the best of times in the ongoing league. After the rousing victory over hosts Sreenidi in the opener, the Malabarians haven't done too well and looked vulnerable even at home with a defeat against Churchill Brothers.

If the number of attacks is to be taken into consideration, then Gokulam were perhaps a shade better, but their inability to send them into the frame forced them to pay the price. Even during the add-on time, the Kerala side's recruit from Mali, Adama Niane, ran impressively off a counter-attack only to balloon the ball over when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.