(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing preference for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals has significantly increased the demand for advanced processing equipment designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, safety, and quality. Austin, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Processing and Handling Equipment Size & Growth Analysis: “As per the SNS Insider Research, The Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 108.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 168.79 Billion by 2032 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Driving Innovation: Growth and Trends in the Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market The food processing and handling equipment market is experiencing notable growth driven by innovations in automation, increased demand for processed and packaged foods, and advancements in technology. As the global population continues to grow, there is an escalating need for efficient production methods to meet food demands. Key trends in the industry include the integration of smart technologies such as IoT and AI, which enhance process optimization, reduce waste, and improve product quality. Additionally, the rise of consumer preferences for convenience foods and the growing awareness of food safety standards are pushing companies to adopt state-of-the-art processing equipment. Automation is another critical factor, as it helps streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and improve overall efficiency in production lines. Furthermore, the trend toward sustainability is prompting manufacturers to develop eco-friendly equipment that reduces energy consumption and environmental impact.

GEA Group (Separators, homogenizers, spray dryers)

ALFA LAVAL (Heat exchangers, centrifugal separators, pumps)

Buhler Holding AG (Grain milling machines, food extrusion equipment, optical sorters)

JBT Corporation (Freezers, meat processing equipment, filling machines)

SPX Flow (Mixing systems, pumps, homogenizers)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Filling and sealing machines, packaging equipment)

IMA Group (Automatic tea bag packaging machines, processing lines for pharmaceuticals and food)

Multivac (Vacuum packaging machines, portioning systems)

Krones Group (Filling machines, packaging systems, brewery equipment)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Aseptic processing and packaging equipment, pasteurizers)

Middleby Corporation (Commercial ovens, food preparation equipment, refrigeration systems)

Dover Corporation (Refrigeration systems, sorting and portioning equipment)

Ali Group S.r.l. (Commercial kitchen appliances, dishwashing equipment, refrigeration systems)

Electrolux (Commercial refrigerators, ovens, food processing machines)

Hoshizaki Corporation (Ice makers, refrigerators, freezers)

Heat and Control, Inc. (Frying systems, seasoning applicators, weighing machines)

TNA Solutions (Packaging solutions, food coating equipment, frying systems)

Marel (Meat, poultry, and fish processing equipment, portion cutters)

Key Technology (Duravant Group) (Sorting, grading, and conveying systems) Nestlé Professional (Processing Division) (Beverage dispensers, powdered food processing equipment) Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 108.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 168.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.02% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

The growing demand for processed and packaged foods, driven by busy lifestyles and rising disposable incomes, is fueling the need for advanced food processing and handling equipment.

The demand for processed and packaged food products is a key factor driving the growth of the food processing and handling equipment market. As dual-income households and busy lifestyles become more common, consumers are increasingly seeking convenience in the form of ready-to-eat meals and packaged foods. This shift in consumer preferences has heightened the need for efficient processing equipment to meet the rising demand for quick and convenient food options. Furthermore, the growing disposable income in emerging economies has expanded the range of food products consumers can afford, fostering greater demand for processed goods.

Dominance of Bakery & Confectionery Products and Growth of Dairy Segment in 2023: Market Trends and Technological Advancements

The Bakery & Confectionery Products segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for over 32% of the total market. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for convenience foods, packaged bakery items, and advancements in baking technologies, such as automated baking systems and innovative mixing and packaging solutions. These innovations have significantly contributed to the segment's growth. On the other hand, the Dairy segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, driven by technological advancements in dairy processing equipment. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for dairy alternatives, particularly plant-based milk, is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Key Segmentation:

By Equipment



Processing Equipment



Pre-processing Equipment

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment



Filling



Bottling



Case Cartooning



Labelling

Palletizing

Service Equipment



Cooking & Preparation Equipment



Refrigeration Equipment



Ware washing Equipment



Storage & Handling Equipment Others (Serving Equipment)

By Application



Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Beverages Others (Grain, Fruit, and Nut & Vegetable)

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market in 2023, While Europe Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market in 2023, holding more than 38% of the global market share. This dominance stems from the rapid industrialization in major economies such as China, India, and Japan, where large and expanding populations drive the demand for processed food products. Urbanization trends and evolving consumer preferences for convenience foods, including ready-to-eat meals, have also boosted the market's growth. The region's focus on adopting advanced food processing technologies further supports this trend.

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the food processing market, fueled by advancements in automation and food processing technologies. The region is increasingly prioritizing sustainability, with food producers investing in energy-efficient and eco-friendly processing equipment to comply with regulatory standards and address consumer demand for greener practices. The growing popularity of processed foods and continuous innovations in food production further bolster Europe's position as a key player in the global market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 : Alfa Laval launched the HL8-WG hygienic heat exchanger for oat beverage production in northern Europe. This advanced technology helps minimize fouling, reduce cleaning intervals, and lower energy consumption, addressing the growing need for sustainable food processing solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, By Equipment

8. Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

