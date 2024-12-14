Regional Conference In Masalli Addresses Religious Radicalism And National Solidarity
12/14/2024 9:10:57 AM
A regional conference titled "Religious Radicalism as a Threat
to National-Religious Solidarity" was held in Masalli, organized by
the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations,
Azernews reports.
The event was attended by officials from the State Committee,
Masalli District Executive Power, Milli Majlis deputies, law
enforcement, theologians, religious figures, and heads of religious
communities.
The conference began with a visit to the monument of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, where participants paid tribute to his
memory. Following a minute of silence for the martyrs, the event
featured the film“Always with Us!”.
Araz Ahmadov, head of the Masalli District Executive Power,
spoke about Azerbaijan's religious policy after Heydar Aliyev's
return to power, highlighting President Ilham Aliyev and First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's commitment to national and
spiritual values. He also emphasized the importance of religious
and legal education in Masalli.
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious
Organizations, Gunduz Ismayilov, underlined Azerbaijan's commitment
to religious freedom and the development of state-religion
relations. He noted the country's efforts to restore religious
monuments in liberated territories as a symbol of spiritual return
to Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, praising the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation's role in these efforts.
The conference continued with panel discussions on "Foreign
Influences on Religious Grounds and the Fight Against Them" and
"The Responsibility and Role of Religious Figures in Promoting
National and Spiritual Values."
