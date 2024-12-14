CEC Prepares Educational Materials For Observers Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
Date
12/14/2024 9:10:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of its educational program for the upcoming municipal
elections on January 29, 2025, the Central Election Commission
(CEC) has launched various initiatives to support election
participants, Azernews reports.
The CEC's media and Communication Department reported that the
Commission has created a "Memory for Observers" booklet in both
Azerbaijani and English. The booklet aims to provide observers with
crucial information, methodological guidance, and support for their
independent activities during the elections.
The publication covers key provisions and concepts from the
Election Code, outlines the principles of election observation, and
details the rights and responsibilities of observers. It was
developed based on the Election Code and relevant regulatory acts
approved by the CEC.
The "Memory for Observers" booklet is available at local
election commissions and can also be accessed on the CEC's official
website ().
