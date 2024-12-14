CEC Prepares Educational Materials For Observers Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of its educational program for the upcoming municipal elections on January 29, 2025, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched various initiatives to support election participants, Azernews reports.

The CEC's and Communication Department reported that the Commission has created a "Memory for Observers" booklet in both Azerbaijani and English. The booklet aims to provide observers with crucial information, methodological guidance, and support for their independent activities during the elections.

The publication covers key provisions and concepts from the Election Code, outlines the principles of election observation, and details the rights and responsibilities of observers. It was developed based on the Election Code and relevant regulatory acts approved by the CEC.

The "Memory for Observers" booklet is available at local election commissions and can also be accessed on the CEC's official website ().