Rpt To Fix Headline

Iran: there will be no obstacles to monitoring operations by IAEA



TEHRAN, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Atomic Organization President Mohammad Eslami confirmed on Saturday that Iran has not and will not be an obstacle to the monitoring operations conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Eslami stated during his participation in the Iranian Nuclear Achievements Exhibition, "The IAEA has always carried out its monitoring tasks within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and we have not and will not create an obstacle to its missions, because we also operate within the mentioned agreement and treaty."

Regarding the recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA on monitoring and inspection, Eslami explained, "When we increase the level and quantity of our nuclear activities, it is natural for the level of inspection and monitoring to change as well."

Last Thursday, the IAEA announced that Iran had agreed to allow its inspectors to increase the frequency and intensity of monitoring measures at the Fordow uranium enrichment facility and to facilitate the implementation of these monitoring measures.

According to a confidential report distributed by the IAEA to its member states, Tehran will now be able to produce more than 34 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity per month at Fordow, approximately six times the total amount it was producing at this facility and the Natanz facility in recent months, which ranged between 5 and 7 kilograms. (end)

