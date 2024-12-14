(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The medical device cleaning is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by rising awareness about hygiene and infection prevention in healthcare settings. Austin, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Cleaning Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The Medical Device Cleaning Market size was valued at USD 21.74 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 51.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.22% from 2024 to 2032.” Increasing Awareness About Hygiene and Infection Prevention in Healthcare Settings With 234 million surgeries conducted annually, the demand for effective cleaning methods has grown, prompting healthcare facilities to adopt advanced cleaning technologies. Stricter regulations and guidelines have further fueled this shift, encouraging the use of automated cleaning systems, sterilizers, and disinfectants to improve efficiency and reduce errors. This ensures higher safety standards and minimizes cross-contamination risks. The market's future appears promising, driven by technological innovations and evolving healthcare needs. Automation, eco-friendly disinfectants, and sustainable cleaning solutions will dominate the sector. As global healthcare expands and infection control becomes more critical, the demand for advanced, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly cleaning systems will continue to rise. Companies offering innovative solutions that align with these trends will be well-positioned for growth in the rapidly evolving market.

Get a Sample Report of Medical Device Cleaning Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Steris plc

Getinge AB

Advanced Sterilization Products

The Ruhof Corporation

Metrex Research LLC

Biotrol

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Ecolab

Belimed AG

Dr. Weigert GmbH & Co. KG

Zep Inc.

Hoffmann GmbH

Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd.

Borer Chemie AG

Fortive Corporation

CISA Group

Olympus Corporation

PAUL HARTMANN AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Case Medical Inc.

Certol International LLC

Tristel Solutions Ltd. Amity International. Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 21.74 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 51.96 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.22% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Growth and Expansion in Semi-Critical and Critical Segments of the Medical Device Cleaning Market

In 2023, the Semi-Critical segment led the medical device cleaning market with about 47% of the revenue share, driven by the frequent use of devices like endoscopes and respiratory equipment, which require stringent cleaning to ensure patient safety. As these devices are essential for patient care, the demand for effective cleaning solutions has surged, emphasizing infection control in healthcare settings.

The Critical segment is set to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of approximately 11.55% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the increasing complexity of surgeries and medical procedures involving high-risk devices like surgical instruments and implants. Stricter infection prevention regulations and the need for advanced cleaning technologies will continue to propel the expansion of this segment.

Dominance of Disinfection and Rapid Growth of Sterilization in the Medical Device Cleaning Market

In 2023, the Disinfection segment led the medical device cleaning market with a 53% share of total revenue. This leadership is attributed to the critical need for patient safety, with routine disinfection of semi-critical devices like endoscopes playing a key role in preventing infections. The widespread use of these devices in healthcare settings has firmly established disinfection as a primary focus for maintaining hygiene and minimizing contamination risks.

The Sterilization segment is projected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 11.84% from 2024 to 2032. As medical procedures become more complex, the demand for high-level sterilization of critical devices such as surgical instruments increases. With heightened regulations and a stronger focus on patient safety, the sterilization market is positioned for rapid growth, as advanced technologies are developed to meet these evolving needs.

Need any customization research on Medical Device Cleaning Market, Enquire Now@

Medical Device Cleaning Market Key Segmentation:

By Device



Non-critical

Semi-critical Critical

By Technique



Cleaning



Detergents



Buffers



Chelators



Enzymes

Others

Disinfection



Chemical



Metal



Ultraviolet

Others

Sterilization



Heat Sterilization



Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization Radiation Sterilization

By EPA Classification



High Level

Intermediate Level Low Level

By End User



Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centers

Dental Hospitals and clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America's Market Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in Medical Device Cleaning Market

In 2023, North America led the medical device cleaning market, capturing approximately 38% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of medical devices, and strict infection control regulations. The increasing emphasis on patient safety and the rise in chronic diseases have further bolstered the demand for reliable cleaning solutions.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate of 12.69% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of healthcare services and rising awareness of infection control. As access to healthcare improves and medical device usage increases in emerging markets, the need for dependable cleaning solutions is on the rise. Government initiatives, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable incomes fuel the growth of the medical device cleaning market in the region.

Key Developments in the Medical Device Cleaning Market



In July 2023, Olympus introduced the ETD Endoscope Washer Disinfector to enhance sustainability and efficiency in endoscope reprocessing within its infection prevention portfolio.

In May 2023, Ecolab Inc. launched Exelerate SCS, an enzyme-based solution for flexible endoscopes, designed to improve cleaning effectiveness and reduce turnaround time. In April 2023, Cantel Medical Corp. expanded its endoscope cleaning and disinfection offerings by acquiring Aexis Medical, a company specializing in automated endoscope reprocessing systems.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Medical Device Cleaning Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption of Automated Solutions

5.2 Sustainability Trends

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032).

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation, by Device

8. Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation, by Technique

9. Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation, by EPA Classification

10. Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation, by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Medical Device Cleaning Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)