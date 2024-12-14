Legal Action Must Be Taken Against Iltija Mufti For Her Objectionable Remarks On Lord Shri Ram! HJS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

During Mehbooba Mufti's tenure, the atrocities and genocide faced by Hindus in Kashmir, the atrocities committed on Hindu women, and the murders of innocent children – did Iltija Mufti ever feel ashamed of these events? For years, India's national flag was brazenly burned in Kashmir's Lal Chowk. Did the Mufti family ever feel any disgrace then? But now they say,“Lord Shri should feel ashamed.” The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti strongly demands strict legal action against the anti-Hindu Iltija Mufti for insulting Lord Shri Ram, stated the National Spokesperson, Mr. Ramesh Shinde.

Recently, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), posted an objectionable remark on 'X' (formerly Twitter). In her post, she stated,“Hindutva is a disease that has afflicted millions of Indians and tarnished the name of God. Lord Ram should be ashamed.” By making this statement based on an alleged video whose location and timing are unknown, she has hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus by insulting their revered Lord Shri Ram and Hinduism.

Had such remarks been made by a Hindu, immediate calls of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (beheading slogans) would have been raised, and prompt action would have been taken. During Mehbooba Mufti's tenure, B.K. Ganjoo was killed by being locked in a container. Later, his wife was forced to eat blood-soaked rice after watching her child being killed in front of her. But the Mufti family never felt ashamed of such horrific acts.

