Azerbaijan Registers 382 Mine Victims Post-Patriotic War, Significant Progress In Mine Clearance
12/14/2024 8:09:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following the Patriotic War, 382 mine victims were registered in
Azerbaijan, with 70 fatalities and 312 injuries of varying
severity.
Ramil Azizov, head of the Department of the Mine Action Agency
of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), shared these figures during a report on a
survey conducted in 11 regions and cities regarding mine-related
casualties, Azernews reports.
Azizov highlighted that around 70% of incidents occurred in
civilian areas outside the former "contact line," and thanks to
awareness campaigns and joint efforts with various state agencies,
a noticeable decrease in incidents has been observed since
2020.
To date, over 177,000 hectares of land have been cleared of
mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), and more than 176,000 mines
and UXOs have been neutralized.
Azizov emphasized the significant role of civil society and
awareness-raising activities in reducing these incidents.
