Azerbaijan Registers 382 Mine Victims Post-Patriotic War, Significant Progress In Mine Clearance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the Patriotic War, 382 mine were registered in Azerbaijan, with 70 fatalities and 312 injuries of varying severity.

Ramil Azizov, head of the Department of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), shared these figures during a report on a survey conducted in 11 regions and cities regarding mine-related casualties, Azernews reports.

Azizov highlighted that around 70% of incidents occurred in civilian areas outside the former "contact line," and thanks to awareness campaigns and joint efforts with various state agencies, a noticeable decrease in incidents has been observed since 2020.

To date, over 177,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), and more than 176,000 mines and UXOs have been neutralized.

Azizov emphasized the significant role of civil society and awareness-raising activities in reducing these incidents.