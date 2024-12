I-League 2024-25: Oyarzun's Brace Helps Rajasthan United To Crucial Win Vs Aizawl FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Dec 14 (IANS) Spanish recruit Alain Oyarzun led from the front as Rajasthan United FC came alive at the death to clinch a crucial 2-1 away win over a 10-man Aizawl FC in the I-League 2024-25 at the RG Stadium, here, on Saturday.

For the visitors, Oyarzun converted both the penalties in the 87th and 90+2 minutes. Aizawl had taken the lead in the 11th minute through an own goal from Abhash Thapa. The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the injury time of the match when Lalchhawnkima was given marching orders.

Rajasthan United entered the game reeling from an 8-0 drubbing to Shillong Lajong and were languishing at the bottom of the table. But the win helped Rajasthan United leap to the sixth spot in the standings. Aizawl FC occupy the eighth position in the table.

It was a match dominated by Aizawl FC right from the outset. Buoyed by home support, they maintained possession and set the tempo of the game early. Their midfielders and wingers showed a lot of skill by winning the tight exchanges and building up moves with quick passing and sharp runs along the flanks.

The home team took an early lead in the 11th minute when Augustine Lalrochana made a robust run down the right and attempted a pass across the goal. Unfortunately for Rajasthan United, the ball took a wicked deflection off Abhash Thapa and ended up in their net.

Despite taking the lead, Aizawl struggled to penetrate Rajasthan United's solid defensive setup, which held its shape well after the early setback. Aizawl's attempts at goal for the remainder of the match lacked accuracy and failed to challenge the opposition goalkeeper significantly.

The game's dynamic changed completely in the 87th minute when the referee Kishore Gangaram Choudhari awarded Rajasthan United a penalty. captain Oyarzun confidently stepped up and sent Aizawl goalkeeper Joel B. Lalramchhana the wrong way, levelling the score at 1-1.

As both teams pushed to clinch the win, the decisive moment came in stoppage time. Ronny Rodriguez Pena's forceful run into the penalty area was halted by Lalchhawnkima's challenge. However, the referee deemed the challenge unlawful and penalised Lalchhawnkima with a second yellow card, reducing Aizawl to 10 men.

Oyarzun remained composed under pressure, converting a second penalty by driving the ball into the bottom right corner of the net. Although Lalramchhana anticipated the direction correctly, the shot's precision ensured that Rajasthan United completed their comeback with a thrilling victory.