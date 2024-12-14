Egyptian Pres. Emphasizes Preserving Syrian Territorial Integrity, Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi emphasized on Saturday the utmost importance of preserving the territorial integrity and unity of Syria and the security of its people.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy stated in a statement that this came during a meeting held by President Al-Sisi with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, in the presence of Foreign Badr Abdelatty, Head of General Intelligence Services Hassan Rashad, and US Ambassador in Cairo Herro Mustafa Garg.

The spokesman clarified that the meeting discussed the latest regional developments and reviewed the efforts of both sides to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners in the Gaza Strip.

He added that Al-Sisi stressed the importance of urgent action to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, while reiterating the two-state solution as the fundamental guarantee for achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting also covered the implementation and ways to preserve the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon as a core element for regional de-escalation efforts.

Al-Shenawy said that during the meeting, the strategic relations between Egypt and the United States were affirmed, with both countries keen on continuing to strengthen them in a way that serves their mutual interests. (end)

