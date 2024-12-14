CE Hails President Xi's Visit To Macao For MSAR 25Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, December 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today extended his warmest welcome to President Xi Jinping ahead of his coming visit to Macao, and expressed sincere gratitude to the Central for its support for Macao.

President Xi will visit Macao from 18 to 20 December, and will attend the celebrations of the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Macao's Return to the Motherland, and the Inauguration Ceremony of the Sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

Mr Ho emphasised that under President Xi's care and guidance, Macao has furthered the implementation of the“One country, two systems” principle,“Macao people governing Macao”, and the city's enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy, resulting in social stability and economic prosperity.

The Chief Executive noted that President Xi's visit not only demonstrated the great importance the Central Government attached to Macao, but also showcased its genuine affection for Macao.

At this historic juncture of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Macao has been actively seizing the opportunities linked to national development. Macao has also been dedicating further effort to: deepening appropriate economic diversification, reinforcing its role under the strategic positioning as“One Centre, One Platform, One Base”; further promoting the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; accelerating integration into the national development landscape; and contributing Macao's strength to advance the development of Chinese path to modernisation. With strong support from the Central Government, Macao will surely continue to write a new and splendid chapter for the implementation of the“One country, two systems” principle.

