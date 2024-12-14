3 Students Dead, 2 Injured After Overhead Tank Collapses In Arunachal School

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Dec 14 (IANS) Three teenage school students were killed and two others got when an overhead water tank of a private school collapsed and fell on them in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun on Saturday, said.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said that the students were playing in St Alphonsa School's ground when the tank, along the playground, collapsed injuring five students.

All five injured students were immediately shifted to the Tomo Riba Institute of and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, where three students succumbed to their injuries while two others are now under medical treatment.

“A post-mortem of the victims would be conducted. Probe is underway,” the district police chief told IANS over the phone.

He said that as per the local people the old overhead water tank may have exceeded its capacity before it collapsed.

“Police officials are now talking to the concerned officials and probing the mishap to know the exact reason for the collapse of the water tank,” Gambo said.

All the three deceased students are of class nine while the two injured are of class six and seven.

The police have detained the principal, owner and four other staff members of St Alphonsa School and they are now being interrogated.

Recently, two construction workers from Assam were killed and two others injured in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar after a huge mound of earth collapsed on them.

The incident took place when the two workers were digging to construct a retaining wall and the surrounding area collapsed on them.

The four workers were trapped under the debris as the earth of the surrounding area where they were busy digging collapsed on them all of a sudden.

The victims were identified as Jahan Hemran (45) and Vijay Bag (46), residents of Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district.