Gulbadin Naib Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct Against Zimbabwe

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 14 (IANS) Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

"Naib has been penalised for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match," the ICC statement said.

The incident occurred during the 11th over of Zimbabwe's innings when an LBW appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa was turned down off captain Rashid Khan's bowling. Naib displayed dissent by bowing in a mock prayer and requesting a review, despite DRS not being available in the match.

In addition to the fine, a demerit point has been added to the former Afghanistan captain's disciplinary record, marking his first offence within 24-month period.

Naib admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is tied at 1-1 heading into the decider on Saturday, at the Harare Sports Club.