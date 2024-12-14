AFU Shot Down 58 Russian Drones Overnight, Another 72 Were Lost In Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 58 Russian drones, and another 72 were lost in the area.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

On the night of December 14, Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed and other types of attack UAVs from the areas of Kursk, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo.

A total of 132 UAVs were used in the attack.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 a.m., 58 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions.

In addition, due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 72 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost in the area), and two returned to Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 14, the Defense Forces detected and neutralized about 10 Russian drones that threatened Kyiv.

