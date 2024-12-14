S. Korea Parliament Votes To Impeach Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- South Korea's National Assembly (parliament) voted Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.

Yoon will be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment is delivered to his office, while Prime Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president, the country's Younhap News Agency reported.

An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, with all 300 lawmakers casting their ballots, it said.

Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) decided shortly before the proceeding to take part in the vote but oppose impeachment.

The result showed 12 PPP lawmakers broke from their party line to vote in favor of impeachment.

A two-third majority was required to approve the motion, with the opposition bloc accounting for 192 of the 300 members of parliament.

The first attempt to impeach Yoon last Saturday failed after nearly all PPP lawmakers boycotted the vote.

The motion will now be sent to the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office.

If the impeachment is upheld, Yoon will become the second president to be ousted after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017. (end) mk mt

