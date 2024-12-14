J & K Bank Facilitates Swift Settlement Of Insurance Claims Worth Rs 2.09 Cr
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Demonstrating its commitment to customer welfare, J&K bank once again facilitated the swift settlement of MetLoan & Life Suraksha (MLLS) insurance claims, bringing much-needed financial relief to bereaved families of its deceased borrowers in Baramulla Zone. A total amount of Rs 2.09 Crores has been disbursed to 57 families to ease their financial burdens during difficult times.
During a brief ceremony held in Baramulla, the Bank's Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat and PNB MetLife's Associate Director & Head (PMLI) Irfan Ali Zargar displayed the symbolic cheque representing the total amount in presence of Cluster Head (Baramulla) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffer, Cluster Head (Kupwara) Abdul Majid Bhat, Zonal Insurance Coordinator Kaiser Ahmad Tantray and other senior officials from both the Bank and PNB MetLife, including Area Manager Shahid Hamid.
On reception of the claimed amount, the legal heirs and nominees of the deceased borrowers expressed heartfelt gratitude in unison for the timely support.“We are thankful to the Bank for getting these loans insured along with ensuring the prompt settlement of claims. PNB MetLife's assistance has been crucial in reducing the financial stress during such a difficult time for our families,” they said.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat highlighted the importance of loan insurance in mitigating the financial impact of unforeseen events.“At J&K Bank, we believe in supporting our customers through every phase of life. The MLLS scheme ensures financial security for borrowers and their families, providing critical relief to our customers and their families during their toughest moments.”
Reiterating the importance of loan insurance, Irfan Ali Zargar said,“The Bank always advises its clients to get their loans insured because while we cannot replace the emotional loss, we can provide financial stability to families facing such unforeseen circumstances. This settlement represents our joint commitment to fulfilling our promises and providing timely assistance to our valued customers.”
