Rashmika Mandanna Marvels At Fan’S Origami Skills
12/14/2024 4:15:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been scooping praises for her recently released blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', was left pleasantly surprised at the origami skills of one of her fans.
Origami artist Kabir Barot recently took to his social media, and shared a video showcasing his skills which drew a delightful reaction from Rashmika Mandanna. The clip captures the actor seated inside a car, gazing out of the window with curiosity and interest.
As the artist showcased his intricate paper-folding art, the actress watched him intently, her expression reflecting complete admiration and focus on his craft.
Meanwhile, the actress has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in which she reprises her character of Srivalli, and acts as a plot point.
'Pushpa: The Rule', which was released on December 5, is racing on the box-office with the downforce of fan adulation and the legacy built by the film's predecessor 'Pushpa: The Rise' which was released in December 2021. 'Pushpa: The Rule' picks up from where 'Pushpa: The Rise' ended. It sees the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun reprising his titular role.
Recently, Rashmika came out in support of her 'Pushpa' co-star Allu Arjun, after he was arrested in connection to the death of a fan in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.
The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote,“I can't believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking”.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is back at his home in Hyderabad after securing a bail in the case.
