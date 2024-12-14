Jordan Crown Prince To Visit Kuwait Sun.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will meet with the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and will hold official talks with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end) mt

