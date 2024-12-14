Shecommerz Appoints Sandeep Mina as CEO to Drive its Growth in India’s Modest Income Consumer Segment

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Shecommerz, a leading devoted to the Modest Income Consumer (MIC) segment, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Mina as its Chief Executive Officer. Sandeep, a seasoned leader with over 2 decades of expertise in sales, operations, and strategy, will steer Shecommerz toward driving innovation and expansion in serving India’s Modest Income Consumer (MIC) segment.

Sandeep brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles at prominent organizations. In his prior role at Swiggy, Sandeep was instrumental in developing new monetization streams, enabling incremental revenue growth, and establishing the ads revenue model. These initiatives played a critical role in propelling Swiggy toward faster profitability. His career also includes leadership roles at Dukaan, Hotstar, Star India, Olam International, Marico Limited, and Coca-Cola, underscoring his deep industry knowledge and operational expertise. A graduate of IIT Delhi with a postgraduate degree in marketing from IIM Ahmedabad, Sandeep’s strategic acumen positions him well to lead Shecommerz in its next growth phase.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sandeep Mina said, “I am thrilled to join Shecommerz and the New Street Group at a time when it is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact. With our robust technology and operational capabilities, we hold a considerable advantage in addressing the ever-growing needs of India’s aspirational Modest Income Consumers. This blend of innovation and execution empowers us to not just serve this dynamic segment but also to shape the future of inclusive growth in India.”

Shecommerz, a key entity within the New Street Group, winner of the prestigious 19th edition of the Deloitte India Tech Fast 50 Programme, has over the past several years, leveraged its product-agnostic AI enabled technology platform to provide financial and other retail products and services for India’s MIC segment.

Sajeev Viswanathan, Chairman, Shecommerz, added, “Shecommerz has demonstrated the immense potential of a financial services-led, digitally enabled physical distribution network to serve 700 million people forming India’s Modest Income segment. I am excited to welcome Sandeep Mina to the New Street Group as CEO, SheCommerz, at this pivotal juncture. With his extensive retail distribution expertise, he will lead our 1,500-strong team to build a robust, hi-tech, AI-powered distribution channel for the world’s largest emerging retail market.”



About Shecommerz: Shecommerz Market Services Private Limited, a New Street Enterprise, is a technology-powered last-mile distribution company for India’s Modest Income Consumers (MIC), enabling access to financial services, consumer goods & services through its extensive network of 200+ Customer Experience Centres (CECs) spanning multiple states.

