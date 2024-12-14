‘Bandish Bandits’ Actress Shreya Chaudhry Says Imtiaz Ali Made Her Believe She Could Be An Actor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Shreya Chaudhry, who will be seen in the second season of“Bandish Bandits”, credits Imtiaz Ali for making her believe she could be an actor.

“Imtiaz sir made me believe that I could be an actor! And working with him solidified that dream for me. That I could dream big and chase this profession,” said Shreya, Imtiaz Ali's short titled“The Other Way!”

Over the years, Imtiaz has given fresh and talented stars such as Triptii Dimri, Abhay Deol, Avinash Tiwary, Nargis Fakhri and many more.

She added:“I will always cherish the experience of working with Imitiaz sir because the amount of learning I had while working with him is truly invaluable. I am just crossing my fingers and waiting to be an Imtiaz Ali heroine once in my life."

“Bandish Bandits” is a musical romantic drama television series. The series features debutants Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod, a Hindustani Classical musician and Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer, who hail from different worlds of music.

Exploring the debate of music being a discipline versus a means of liberation. The series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni.

As part of her upcoming films, Shreya Chaudhry will also feature in Boman Irani's anticipated directorial debut -“The Mehta Boys” alongside Avinash Tiwary in 2025. The film tells a tale of a father-son duo, who embark on an involuntary 48-hour odyssey, navigating clashing perspectives as they confront the intricate nuances of their strained relationship.

