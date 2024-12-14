KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 21 Cents To USD 74.06 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 21 cents to USD 74.06 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 74.27 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

At the global level, the rose by US 1.08 to USD 74.49 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by US 1.27 to USD 71.29 pb. (end)

