Youth Must Unite Against Destabilising Forces: LG

“Youth and the entire society will have to unite and defeat such elements,” he said.

Sinha was addressing the Annual Day Function of KC International School Jammu, at General Zorawar Singh auditorium. The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the management, teachers and students of the school and extended his best wishes.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor encouraged the students to Dream Big! Believe in yourself and work hard with focus and persistence to fulfil your dream.

“I have always admired the energy, innovation, and commitment of young people and I am witnessing our youth are at the forefront of change,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further asked the youth to move forward with the common aim that is to reclaim India's position as Vishwa Guru and prove themselves to be the true successors of the ancestors who established great centers of education like Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila.

Speaking on the transformation taking place in the educational landscape in J&K, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the teaching community to reinvent the classroom-learning and provide mentorship to students.

“Education means learning, not delivery of information. Only teacher-student engagement can generate curiosity, creativity and imagination among students. We must create a conducive environment to develop lifelong learning and problem-solving skills and encourage critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration among students, he said.

He further emphasised on maintaining a fine balance between Science and Sanskar. Along with core subjects, our focus should be on value-based education and promoting new ideas, new innovations while nurturing the individuality of students, he added.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the meritorious students, and also congratulated the school for contributing immensely in developing knowledge capital and human capital.

Tamil Nadu-J&K Connected Since Time Immemorial: Sinha

During an interaction with a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu here, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke about the youth-related policies and programmes launched in the last 10 years to create an environment to help the youngsters realise their dreams.

The youths from Tamil Nadu are on a five-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for 'Yuva Sangam' under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, an official spokesperson said.

He said the LG welcomed the visitors at Raj Bhavan and listened to their experiences during their visit to the union territory.

“Tamil Nadu and Jammu Kashmir have been connected since time immemorial. When I look at the two regions, I see inspiring chapters of rich ancient Indian history and contributions of men and women who shaped the destiny of our country,” Sinha said.

Jammu Kashmir is paired with Tamil Nadu under 'Yuva Sangam' to promote unity in diversity by facilitating meaningful interactions, cultural exchange and knowledge sharing among youths.

