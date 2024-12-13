(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Hola Prime Strengthens Leadership by Appointing Himanshu Chandel as Marketing Director



HONG KONG, Dec 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime , the world's most transparent prop trading firm, has announced the appointment of Himanshu Chandel as its new Marketing Director. This marks a significant step in the company's continued growth and its commitment to funding traders with transparency, giving them a fair chance to succeed.

Mr. Chandel brings an exceptional background in digital marketing, strategic brand development, and performance-driven campaigns. He has held prominent roles at leading organizations, including ITC Limited, one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates. At ITC, a $70 billion enterprise spanning FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards and Specialty Papers, Packaging, Agri-Business, and Information Technology, Mr. Chandel managed performance marketing for over five major brands. The Personal Care division, with a revenue base of $300 million, served as a dynamic environment where innovative marketing strategies played a crucial role in driving growth and strengthening brand presence."

Besides ITC, Mr. Chandel has excelled in consumer-tech startups, particularly in the gaming sector. He holds a Master's degree in Technology specializing in Machine Learning and brings a strong foundation in innovation, backed by a year of R&D experience in Neuro-Marketing Analytics at the prestigious CSIR Lab. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, one of India's top-ranked institutes, Mr. Chandel embodies a unique blend of academic excellence and practical expertise.

His strategic mindset and comprehensive knowledge of emerging marketing trends will allow him to amplify Hola Prime's efforts to enhance its offerings, focusing on key elements like price transparency reports, 1-hour payouts, and no hidden rules, all of which define the company's core value.

"I'm thrilled to join Hola Prime at such an exciting time," said Himanshu Chandel. "The firm's commitment to transparency and empowering traders aligns with my own values, and I look forward to helping Hola Prime expand its global reach and strengthen its position as a leader in prop trading."

As the new Marketing Director, Chandel will oversee all aspects of marketing strategy, communications, and community engagement, ensuring that Hola Prime continues to resonate with its growing base of traders and partners.

"In an industry marked by constant ups and downs, with firms closing one day and others emerging the next, trust has become a rare commodity for traders. Mr. Himanshu emphasized that at Hola Prime , we are committed to rebuilding that trust. We aim to redefine the industry by staying true to our values. In our marketing, we will avoid false promises and gimmicks. Instead, we will focus on transparency, delivering exactly what we say and providing real value to our traders."

With this appointment, Hola Prime is set to enhance its innovative offerings further and continue building trust and transparency within the trading industry, as it sets its sights on future growth.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm with a presence in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India, renowned for its commitment to transparency. Serving prop traders across 175+ countries with access to over 50 trading instruments, Hola Prime provides a reliable and efficient trading environment. With a presence in key locations worldwide and a selection of multiple trading platforms, the firm is bringing a breath of freshness to the prop trading industry.

